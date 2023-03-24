    বাংলা

    Musk denies report on SpaceX's plans for new funding from Saudi, UAE

    A unit of Saudi Arabia's investment fund and an Abu Dhabi-based company are planning to invest in a multi-billion dollar funding round for SpaceX, the Information reported

    Reuters
    Published : 24 March 2023, 08:23 AM
    Updated : 24 March 2023, 08:23 AM

    Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of SpaceX, on Friday denied a media report from earlier this week that said investors from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were planning to invest in a multi-billion dollar funding round in the company.

    A unit of Saudi Arabia's investment fund and an Abu Dhabi-based company are planning to invest in a multi-billion dollar funding round for SpaceX, the Information had reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

    Musk tweeted "not true" responding to the report.

    The funding round is expected to value the rocket maker at about $140 billion, the report added.

    SpaceX raised $2 billion in 2022 and $2.6 billion in 2020, according to venture capital firm Space Capital.

    RELATED STORIES
    Elon Musk in New York City, New York, US, May 2, 2022.
    Elon Musk recruits team to develop OpenAI's ChatGPT rival
    It comes after ChatGPT, a text-based chatbot developed by OpenAI that can draft prose, poetry or even computer code on command, gained widespread attention in Silicon Valley
    Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Aug 28, 2021.
    Over 2,000 Afghan evacuees in detention in UAE: HRW
    Between 2,500 and 2,700 Afghans did not qualify for resettlement elsewhere and remained in 'arbitrary detention', which led to their depression and other psychological ailments
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses the United Nations General Assembly during the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty review conference in New York City, New York, US, Aug 1, 2022.
    US has had talks with Elon Musk about Starlink in Ukraine: Blinken
    Blinken said he can't share any conversations they have had other than that they have had conversations
    Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Saudi Arabia's Founding Day wearing local traditional clothes at Al-Nassr Football Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb 22, 2023. Al-Nassr FC/Handout via REUTERS
    Ronaldo talks up Saudi league's competitiveness
    Ronaldo says he is certain that in the coming years the league will be the fourth, fifth or sixth most competitive in the world

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain