    বাংলা

    Apple asks US appeals court to reverse Apple Watch import ban

    Apple told the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that the US International Trade Commission's decision was based on a "series of substantively defective patent rulings"

    Reuters
    Published : 7 April 2024, 02:33 AM
    Updated : 7 April 2024, 02:33 AM

    Apple urged a US appeals court on Friday to overturn a US trade tribunal's decision to ban imports of some Apple Watches in a patent dispute with medical-monitoring technology company Masimo.

    Apple told the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that the US International Trade Commission's decision was based on a "series of substantively defective patent rulings," and that Masimo failed to show it had invested in making competing US products that would justify the order.

    Representatives for Apple and Masimo did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the filing.

    Irvine, California-based Masimo has accused Apple of hiring away its employees and stealing its pulse oximetry technology after discussing a potential collaboration. Apple first introduced pulse oximetry to its Series 6 Apple Watches in 2020.

    Masimo convinced the ITC on Dec 26 to block imports of Apple's latest-edition Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches after finding that their technology for reading blood-oxygen levels infringed Masimo's patents.

    Apple temporarily resumed sales of the watches the next day after persuading the Federal Circuit to pause the ban. The appeals court reinstated the ban in January, leading Apple to remove pulse oximetry capabilities from watches sold during the appeal, which Apple has said could last at least a year.

    US Customs and Border Protection separately determined in January that redesigned versions of the watches did not violate Masimo's rights and would not be not subject to the ban. Masimo said in a court filing that the watches "definitively do not contain pulse oximetry functionality."

    Apple told the Federal Circuit on Friday that the ban could not stand because a Masimo wearable covered by the patents was "purely hypothetical" when it filed its ITC complaint in 2021.

    The tech giant also argued that Masimo's patents were invalid and that its watches did not infringe them.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former US President Donald Trump attends the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, November 6, 2023.
    Trump posts $175m bond in civil fraud case
    Trump was found liable on Feb 16 for fraudulently inflating his net worth by billions of dollars to secure better loan and insurance terms
    Participants march during the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade, celebrating advances in LGBTQ rights and calling for marriage equality, in Tokyo, Japan, April 23, 2023.
    Japan's same-sex marriage ban is unconstitutional: high court
    Japan is the only member of the Group of Seven industrialised nations that doesn't offer legal protection for same-sex unions
    Why were the ‘masterminds’ behind the murder of my mother acquitted? asks Sagira’s daughter
    Sagira murder: Masterminds acquitted, says victim’s daughter
    “Hasan Ali Chowdhury and his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda Shaheen were acquitted. We’re not satisfied with the verdict and will appeal,” said Samia Saba Chowdhury
    Peelkhana carnage: Wait for justice lingers 15 years on
    Peelkhana carnage: Wait for justice lingers 15 years on
    A murder case is pending an appeal hearing at the Appellate Division, while the explosives case is still in the testimony phase

    Opinion

    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp