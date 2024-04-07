Apple asks US appeals court to reverse Apple Watch import ban

Apple urged a US appeals court on Friday to overturn a US trade tribunal's decision to ban imports of some Apple Watches in a patent dispute with medical-monitoring technology company Masimo.

Apple told the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that the US International Trade Commission's decision was based on a "series of substantively defective patent rulings," and that Masimo failed to show it had invested in making competing US products that would justify the order.

Representatives for Apple and Masimo did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the filing.

Irvine, California-based Masimo has accused Apple of hiring away its employees and stealing its pulse oximetry technology after discussing a potential collaboration. Apple first introduced pulse oximetry to its Series 6 Apple Watches in 2020.

Masimo convinced the ITC on Dec 26 to block imports of Apple's latest-edition Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches after finding that their technology for reading blood-oxygen levels infringed Masimo's patents.