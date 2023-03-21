Chew said in a video posted on TikTok early Tuesday the app now has more than 150 million active monthly US users. "That's almost half the US coming to TikTok," Chew said. TikTok in 2020 said it had 100 million US users.

Chew, who will testify Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said: "Some politicians have started talking about banning TikTok."

"Now this could take TikTok away from all 150 million of you," he said in the video that features the US Capitol in the background.

He asked TikTok users to leave comments about what they wanted US lawmakers to know about "what you love about TikTok."

Chew also said 5 million US businesses use TikTok to reach customers.

TikTok's critics fear its US user data could be passed on to China's government by the app, which is owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance. TikTok rejects the spying allegations.