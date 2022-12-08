    বাংলা

    North Korean hackers exploited Seoul Halloween tragedy to distribute malware, Google says

    The advertising giant also said it has not determined what the malware, which exploited an Internet Explorer vulnerability, was intended to achieve

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Dec 2022, 08:59 AM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2022, 08:59 AM

    North Korean government-backed hackers referenced the deadly Halloween crush in Seoul to distribute malware to users in South Korea, Google's Threat Analysis group said in a report.

    The malware was embedded in Microsoft Office documents which purported to be a government report on the tragedy that killed more than 150 people after tens of thousands of young revellers crowded into narrow alleyways.

    "This incident was widely reported on, and the lure takes advantage of widespread public interest in the accident," the Threat Analysis Group said.

    Google attributed the activity to a North Korean hacking group known as APT37 which it said targets South Korean users, North Korean defectors, policy makers, journalists and human rights activists.

    Google also said it has not determined what the malware, which exploited an Internet Explorer vulnerability, was intended to achieve. It reported the problem to Microsoft on Oct 31 after multiple reports from South Korean users on the same day. Microsoft issued a patch on Nov 8.

    A United Nations panel of experts that monitors sanctions on North Korea has accused Pyongyang of using stolen funds gained through hacking to support its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes to circumvent sanctions.

    North Korea does not respond to media inquiries, but has previously released statements denying allegations of hacking.

    On Thursday, South Korean officials warned businesses against inadvertently hiring IT staff from North Korea.

    In May, the United States issued a similar advisory, saying rogue North Korean freelancers were taking advantage of remote work opportunities to hide their true identities and earn money for Pyongyang.

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, Nov 15, 2022.
    Amazon shopping site back up after outage
    Earlier in the day, some users in the US faced issues accessing the shopping site
    People watch Sony's robotic dogs 'Aibo' during a ritual ceremony Sichi-Go-San, which is usually held for praying for children's health and wellbeing, at the Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo, Japan, Nov 11, 2022.
    Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots
    Sony is well positioned to play a major role in the metaverse, it's chief technology officer said, adding that sensors, AI and virtual spaces interlocking together is the 'core' of their technology an ...
    Pieces of floating ice with polar bear footprints on them are seen from the Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship at the Arctic Ocean, September 14, 2020. REUTERS
    Arctic data cable secures first investment
    The subsea cable will connect Europe and Japan via North America as part of the global internet infrastructure
    Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk speaks at the unveiling event by "The Boring Company" for the test tunnel of a proposed underground transportation network across Los Angeles County, in Hawthorne, California, US Dec 18, 2018.
    Musk expects brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months
    His company Neuralink is developing a wireless brain chip that it says could help disabled patients to move and communicate again

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher