Huawei makes breakthroughs in design tools for 14nm chips

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has made breakthroughs in electronic design automation (EDA) tools for chips produced at and above 14-nanometre technology, Caijing reported on Friday, citing a speech by a senior executive.

Huawei will complete testing on the tools this year, rotating chairman Xu Zhijun said in a speech on Feb 28, the Chinese financial news magazine reported. Huawei has developed 78 tools related to chip hardware and software, the report added.

The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The announcement comes as Huawei and other Chinese technology companies rush to localise their supply chains in the face of mounting US sanctions.