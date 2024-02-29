    বাংলা

    Bangladesh users may face slow internet speed over maintenance on Saturday

    Published : 28 Feb 2024, 07:00 PM
    Internet users in some areas of Bangladesh may see their connection speed throttled on Mar 2 due to maintenance work on the country's first submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 4.

    The maintenance work on the Singapore end of the submarine cable system will be under way on Saturday, Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC warned in a statement on Wednesday.

    As a result, the circuits connected through the submarine cable in Cox’s Bazar will be partially or completely closed on Mar 2 for 12 hours from 7am to 7pm, according to the statement.

    The circuits connected through the second submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 5, installed at Kuakata, will continue to operate as usual, the statement added.

