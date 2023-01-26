Digital connectivity key to building 'Smart Bangladesh', says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes digital connectivity will pave the way for the country's transformation into a 'Smart Bangladesh'.

It will serve as the foundation for a "smart economy, smart government and smart society", she said while virtually inaugurating the Digital Bangladesh Fair at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Thursday, reports state news agency BSS.

The three-day event has been organised by the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology to showcase the country's IT and ITES products and services.

The prime minister is hopeful that digital products will play an important role in facilitating investments and exports. “Digital Bangladesh is now a reality. Building a Smart Bangladesh and a smart nation is our next goal. There is no alternative to using advanced technology to achieve that goal," she said.