Laptops get more expensive as govt imposes 15% VAT on imports
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jun 2022 07:00 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2022 07:00 PM BdST
The prices of laptops are set to go up in fiscal year 2022-23 as the government is planning to impose a 15 percent VAT on the import of the device.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal revealed the plan during his budget speech in parliament on Thursday.
Laptop computer imports are subject to a VAT exemption, Kamal said. As a result, domestic computer manufacturers are facing uneven competition.
“I am proposing to impose 15 percent VAT on laptop computer imports. As a result, the total tax incidence on the product will be 31 percent.”
The concession facility covering the import of raw materials for the computer accessories and ICT industry will be expanded, the budget said.
These concessions have been rationalised and made more investment-friendly, the government said.
VAT waivers on imports of computer printers and printer cartridges have also been removed, meaning that prices will go up as the 15 percent tax is imposed.
