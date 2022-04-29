Bangladesh CIRT warns of possible cyber-attack during Eid amid Ukraine-Russia war
Tech Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Apr 2022 12:34 AM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2022 12:34 AM BdST
Authorities have warned that hackers may target important data infrastructures of Bangladesh as the Ukraine-Russia war has spread into the cyberspace.
In a notice, the government’s Computer Incident Response Team advised all organisations to strengthen monitoring during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, saying hackers may use botnets and malware for propaganda campaign and cyber-attack.
A botnet is a network of hijacked computers and devices infected with bot malware and remotely controlled by a hacker. Malware is a file or code, typically delivered over a network, that infects, explores, steals or conducts virtually any behaviour an attacker wants.
After analysing information from the
Russian Computer Security Incident Response Team, the Bangladesh government’s
CIRT said around 1,400 IP addresses in Bangladesh are used for propaganda.
CIRT also advised all organisations to
take steps to prevent botnet and malware attacks and update anti-DDoS hardware
and software
