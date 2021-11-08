Russia fines Google again over banned content
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Nov 2021 09:25 PM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2021 09:25 PM BdST
A Moscow court on Monday fined Alphabet Inc's Google 2 million roubles ($28,085) for not deleting content that Russia deems illegal, part of a wider dispute between Moscow and the US tech giant.
Russia has threatened to fine Google a percentage of its annual Russian turnover for repeatedly failing to delete banned content on its search engine and YouTube, in Moscow's strongest move yet to rein in foreign tech firms.
Google confirmed Monday's fine, but gave no additional comment. Last month Google and a Russian lawmaker said the company had paid more than 32 million roubles in previous fines.
Russia also fined messaging app Telegram 4 million roubles. Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Two other administrative cases against Google were postponed until Nov 29, the court said, in order for a Google representative to have more time to study the case materials.
- Meta wants to build stores
- Blue Origin loses legal fight over moon contract
- Apple to drop customer mask requirement at many US stores
- Google and Facebook’s ad empires
- Netflix rolls out mobile games to subscribers
- The strange saga of China’s Huawei
- Facebook will shut down facial recognition system
- Amazon to launch first two internet satellites in 2022
Most Read
- Bangladesh raises bus fares by 27%; transport leader calls for an end to strike
- Disguised as a man, Nupur Begum pedals her rickshaw to feed her family
- Rice prices are seen rising as transport cost spirals
- Three-day commute sufferings end in sharp rise in bus, launch fares
- Truckers to continue strike unless fuel prices are cut
- 3 Rohingya detained in firearms factory bust in Ukhiya
- Veteran US diplomat comes under criticism for a trip to Myanmar
- Musk should sell 10% of his Tesla stock, Twitter users say
- Bangladesh Customs seizes Tk 35m in gold hidden inside passenger’s juicer
- Bangladesh will never divert from its road to development, says Hasina