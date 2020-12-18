Alibaba facial recognition tech specifically picks out Uighur minority – report
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Dec 2020 08:51 AM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2020 08:51 AM BdST
Technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has facial recognition technology which can specifically pick out members of China's Uighur minority, surveillance industry researcher IPVM said in a report.
Alibaba itself said it was "dismayed" a unit developed software which can tag ethnicity in videos, and that the feature was never intended to be deployed to customers.
The report comes as human rights groups accuse China of forcing over 1 million Muslim Uighurs into labour camps in the region of Xinjiang, and call out firms suspected of complicity.
China has repeatedly denied forcing anyone into what it has called vocational training centres, and has also said Xinjiang is under threat from Islamist militants.
Still, sensitivities have prompted caution among Chinese internet firms which often self-censor to avoid running afoul of a government which strictly controls online speech, and which last month published draft rules to police livestreaming.
US-based IPVM in a report published on Wednesday said software capable of identifying Uighurs appears in Alibaba's Cloud Shield content moderation service for websites.
Alibaba describes Cloud Shield as a system that "detects and recognises text, pictures, videos, and voices containing pornography, politics, violent terrorism, advertisements, and spam, and provides verification, marking, custom configuration and other capabilities."
An archived record of the technology shows it can perform such tasks as "glasses inspection", "smile detection", whether the subject is "ethnic" and, specifically, "Is it Uighur".
Consequently, if a Uighur livestreams a video on a website signed up to Cloud Shield, the software can detect that the user is Uighur and flag the video for review or removal, IPVM researcher Charles Rollet told Reuters.
IPVM said mention of Uighurs in the software disappeared near the time it published its report.
Alibaba in a statement said it was "dismayed" that Alibaba Cloud developed facial recognition software that includes ethnicity as an attribute for tagging video imagery, and that it never intended the software to be used in this manner. The feature was "trial technology" not intended for customers.
Alibaba did not mention Uighurs in its statement.
"We have eliminated any ethnic tag in our product offering," an Alibaba spokeswoman told Reuters.
Alibaba is listed on both the New York and Hong Kong stock exchanges. It is the biggest cloud computing vendor in China and the fourth worldwide, showed data from researcher Canalys.
Earlier this month, US lawmakers sent letters to Intel Corp and Nvidia Corp following reports of their computer chips being used in the surveillance of Uighurs.
- Alibaba facial recognition tech picks out Uighur minority
- 10 US states sue Google
- Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content
- Big Tech turns its lobbyists loose on Europe
- This was the year when everything became TV
- California to join US antitrust lawsuit against Google
- Facebook takes action against hackers in Bangladesh
- Google chief apologises for AI researcher’s dismissal
Most Read
- Bangabandhu’s sand sculpture unveiled in Cox’s Bazar on Victory Day
- Modi invites Bangladesh to join BRICS Bank, Hasina agrees
- Finance minister’s letter suspended amid Best Holdings controversy
- Hasina-Modi virtual summit: Here’s what they discussed
- Robi to get $95m IFC credit boost to widen network, build infrastructure
- Murder case against Mamunul, 35 others over former Hifazat chief Shafi’s death
- Bangladesh, India ink seven deals to bolster cooperation
- Bangladesh regulator blocks Best Holdings’ controversial bid to launch direct listing on DSE
- Nagad strikes major deal with GP to drive customers into its digital wallet
- India prioritises strong ties with Bangladesh: Modi