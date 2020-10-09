Pakistan bans social media app TikTok over ‘immoral’ content
Published: 09 Oct 2020
Pakistan on Friday blocked social media app TikTok for failing to filter out "immoral and indecent" content, the country's telecommunication authority said in a statement.
"In view of number of complaints from different segments of the society against immoral and indecent content on the video sharing application TikTok, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued instructions for blocking of the application," said the statement that confirmed an earlier Reuters report on the looming ban.
TikTok was not immediately reachable for comment on the matter.
The PTA said TikTok has been informed that the regulator is open to engagement and will review its decision subject to a satisfactory mechanism by TikTok to moderate unlawful content.
