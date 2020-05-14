Home > Technology

Bangladesh internet users cross 100 million

Published: 14 May 2020 10:44 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2020 10:44 PM BdST

Bangladesh now has more than 100 million internet users, according to latest figures by the telecoms regulator.

The number of mobile phone connections of the four operators in the country has also increased and neared the total population of over 160 million.

The number of Internet users in the country totalled 103,253,000 in March, according to a report published by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC on Thursday.

Its Chairman Jahurul Haque claimed the number of internet users was rising because “quality services” are available now.

“You can’t do without the internet now,” Jahurul remarked.

Out of the over 100m internet users, more than 95.16 million were accessing the web via mobile phone network.

