Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Apr 2020 01:44 PM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2020 01:44 PM BdST
Apple Inc said on Thursday it has found "no evidence" a flaw in its email app for iPhones and iPads has been used against customers, and that it believes the flaw does "not pose an immediate risk to our users".
San Francisco-based cybersecurity firm ZecOps on Wednesday detailed a flaw that it said may have left more than half a billion iPhones vulnerable to hackers.
Zuk Avraham, ZecOps' chief executive, told Reuters he found evidence the vulnerability was exploited in at least six cybersecurity break-ins.
Avraham said he found evidence that an attacker was taking advantage of the vulnerability as far back as January 2018, but that he could not determine who the hackers were.
Reuters was unable to independently verify his claim.
Apple on Wednesday acknowledged the vulnerability existed in its software for email on iPhones and iPads, known as the Mail app, and said the company had developed a fix that will be introduced in a forthcoming update to millions of devices it has sold globally.
On Thursday, Apple disputed Avraham's evidence that the hack had been used against users.
"We have thoroughly investigated the researcher's report and, based on the information provided, have concluded these issues do not pose an immediate risk to our users," Apple said in a statement. "The researcher identified three issues in Mail, but alone they are insufficient to bypass iPhone and iPad security protections, and we have found no evidence they were used against customers."
In response to Apple's statement, ZecOps said it found evidence of related hacks against "a few organizations" and that it would share additional technical information once Apple released its software update to the public.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Traffic light for bathroom break is new normal in coronavirus Italy
- Flaw in iPhone, iPads may have allowed hackers to steal data for years
- Netflix adds $50 million to relief fund for production workers
- Google's fast-growing Meet video tool getting Zoom-like layout, Gmail link
- India says Zoom ‘not a safe platform’ for video conferencing
- Apple, in a virtual unveiling, introduces a $399 iPhone
- Apple, Google to create contact tracing technology to fight coronavirus spread
- How a virus conspiracy theory fuelled arson and harassment in Britain
- WhatsApp limits message forwarding to slow spread of coronavirus misinformation
- He needs jobless benefits. He was told to find a fax machine
Most Read
- Bangladesh panel meets Friday to announce Ramadan start
- Bangladesh reports 7 more virus deaths as infections top 4,000
- Bangladesh to allow factories to reopen gradually, extends lockdown to May 5
- Gilead's drug remdesivir flops in first trial in coronavirus treatment: FT
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2020
- Four of a family found dead with throats slit in Gazipur
- Bangladesh to limit Ramadan prayers, ban Iftar gatherings at mosque amid pandemic
- Anger as closed school in Dhaka collecting tuition fees amid coronavirus lockdown
- Banking hours extended to 2pm amid coronavirus shutdown
- UK team starts human trials as European firms step up COVID-19 vaccines work