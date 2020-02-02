Home > Technology

WeWork names real estate industry veteran Mathrani as CEO

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Feb 2020 12:10 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2020 12:10 PM BdST

Softbank (9984.T)-backed office sharing firm WeWork named real estate industry veteran Sandeep Mathrani as its new chief executive on Saturday.

Mathrani will join the company as the CEO from Feb 18, 2020 and will report to Marcelo Claure, who will remain as executive chairman, the company said in a statement.

Mathrani succeeds co-CEOs Sebastian Gunningham and Artie Minson, WeWork said.

Both Gunningham and Minson will remain with the company at least through a transition period to ensure a smooth onboarding process, the company said.

The CEO search was handled by the WeWork board without an external executive search firm, according to people familiar with the matter, adding that a couple of search firms were initially considered.

Mathrani will bring much-needed real estate experience to WeWork. He is the former chief executive of Brookfield Properties’ retail group, and prior to that he was an executive at real estate firms including Vornado Realty Trust.

Brookfield declined to comment. The company announced in early December that Mathrani would depart Brookfield and that his last day of work would be Jan 31.

WeWork began its search for a new CEO in November following the departure of co-founder Adam Neumann, who drew criticism for his erratic management style.

WeWork’s IPO was shelved last year and the company recorded a steep plunge in valuation, to less than $8 billion from $47 billion.

The news about Mathrani was reported earlier on Saturday by The Wall Street Journal.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Pedestrians walk past an advertisement promoting the 5G data network at a mobile phone store in London, Britain, January 28, 2020. REUTERS

UK grants Huawei 'limited role' in 5G network

FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos, president and CEO of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, speaks at the Economic Club of Washington DC's

Jeff Bezos' phone hacking explained

Hoan Ton-That, founder of Clearview AI, shows the results of a search for a photo of himself, in New York, Jan 10, 2019. The little-known startup helps law enforcement match photos of unknown people to their online images — and “might lead to a dystopian future or something,” a backer says. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times)

A secretive company and the end of privacy

File Photo: Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone 8 during a launch event in Cupertino, California. Reuters

A common charger for all phones?

Google's campus in Mountain View, California, Dec 4, 2019. Shares of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, hit a market capitalization of $1 trillion for the first time on Jan 16, 2020, joining Apple, Amazon and Microsoft to reach the once-unimaginable valuation. (Jason Henry/The New York Times)

Google reaches $1 trillion in value

5G by end of govt term: Joy

Dataful app to track plastic waste

A man leaves an Oyo partner property in New Delhi on Dec. 8, 2019. Oyo has ambitions to be the world’s largest hotel chain by 2023. (Saumya Khandelwal/The New York Times)

‘Toxic’, troubling jewel of SoftBank in India

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.