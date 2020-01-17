Home > Technology

Bangladesh will launch 5G by end of government’s tenure: Joy

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Jan 2020 01:33 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2020 01:33 AM BdST

Bangladesh will launch 5G mobile phone network by the end of the current Awami League government’s tenure, Sajeeb Wazed Joy has said.

The prime minister’s son and ICT affairs adviser made the announcement at the inauguration of Bangladesh Digital Fair at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on Thursday.

“Like the other countries in the world, we are going to launch 5G. We will launch it by end of this Awami League government’s term. We had launched 4G in the last term and 3G in the previous one,” he said.

A woman looking at the deepest core of the earth using VR glasses at Digital Bangladesh Fair at the capital’s Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Agargaon. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

“We are committed to launch 5G… Bangladesh will no longer lag behind,” he added.

He advised the ICT entrepreneurs to increase knowledge-based products and services keeping the Fourth Industrial Revolution in mind.

Robots’ football game at a stall by Huawei is the top draw at the Digital Bangladesh Fair being held at the capital’s Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Agargaon. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Joy also described the “complex” task of spreading internet connection all over the country in cooperation with the private sector.

“We now aim to take optical fibre connectivity to all the villages by 2021,” he said, noting that such connections were already available in 3,500 out of 4,500 unions.

People queue at the entrance to visit Digital Bangladesh Fair on the first day at the capital’s Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Agargaon on Thursday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

The Post and Telecommunication Division has organised the three-day fair to highlight different aspects of the efforts to accomplish the government’s “Digital Bangladesh” initiative.

Visitors at checking stalls at Digital Bangladesh Fair at the capital’s Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Agargaon on Thursday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

ZTE, Huawei, Nokia and Ericsson are showcasing 5G technologies at the fair.

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar and State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, among others, were present.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Dataful app to track plastic waste

A man leaves an Oyo partner property in New Delhi on Dec. 8, 2019. Oyo has ambitions to be the world’s largest hotel chain by 2023. (Saumya Khandelwal/The New York Times)

‘Toxic’, troubling jewel of SoftBank in India

Handing out awards for good technology in 2019 feels a little like congratulating Godzilla for not destroying all of Tokyo. (Brandon Celi/The New York Times)

The 2019 good tech awards

The 2010s made one thing clear: Tech is everywhere in life. In 2020 and the coming decade, tech trends are likely to continue gathering momentum. (Glenn Harvey/The New York Times)

The tech of 2020

Google fined 150 million euros by France

FILE PHOTO - People use their phones outside an Apple store in Beijing, China Jan 7, 2019. REUTERS

Tesla, Apple accused of aiding child labour in Africa

Amazon has used its cloud computing arm called Amazon Web Services to copy and integrate software that other tech companies pioneered, driving customers toward Amazon while those responsible for the software may not see a cent. The New York Times

How Amazon wields power in tech world

Global AI Boot Camp held in Dhaka

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.