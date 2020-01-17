Bangladesh will launch 5G by end of government’s tenure: Joy
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2020 01:33 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2020 01:33 AM BdST
Bangladesh will launch 5G mobile phone network by the end of the current Awami League government’s tenure, Sajeeb Wazed Joy has said.
The prime minister’s son and ICT affairs adviser made the announcement at the inauguration of Bangladesh Digital Fair at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on Thursday.
“Like the other countries in the world, we are going to launch 5G. We will launch it by end of this Awami League government’s term. We had launched 4G in the last term and 3G in the previous one,” he said.
A woman looking at the deepest core of the earth using VR glasses at Digital Bangladesh Fair at the capital’s Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Agargaon. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
He advised the ICT entrepreneurs to increase knowledge-based products and services keeping the Fourth Industrial Revolution in mind.
Robots’ football game at a stall by Huawei is the top draw at the Digital Bangladesh Fair being held at the capital’s Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Agargaon. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
“We now aim to take optical fibre connectivity to all the villages by 2021,” he said, noting that such connections were already available in 3,500 out of 4,500 unions.
People queue at the entrance to visit Digital Bangladesh Fair on the first day at the capital’s Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Agargaon on Thursday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Visitors at checking stalls at Digital Bangladesh Fair at the capital’s Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Agargaon on Thursday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar and State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, among others, were present.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dataful brings ‘Plastic Tracker’ web app to track waste
- At SoftBank’s jewel Oyo in India: ‘Toxic’ culture and troubling incidents
- The 2019 good tech awards
- The tech that will invade our lives in 2020
- Google fined 150 million euros by France
- Tesla, Apple among firms accused of aiding child labour in Congo
- Prime leverage: how Amazon wields power in the technology world
- Global AI Boot Camp held in Dhaka
- Video games and online chats are ‘hunting grounds’ for sexual predators
- How Google’s founders slowly stepped away from their company
Most Read
- Deal signed for construction of Dhaka airport’s third terminal
- Grameenphone appoints Yasir Azman as new CEO
- Do Dhaka voters care about the winner or what the candidates are promising?
- Saudi society is changing. Just take a look at these coffeehouses
- Court issues arrest order for Prothom Alo editor, 9 others over student's death
- Call in parliament for Hasina’s intervention to rescue sinking stock market
- Man beaten after pulling gun on protesters during DU student demo at Shahbagh
- Russian premier resigns, as Putin calls for constitutional overhaul
- US House votes to send Trump impeachment charges to Senate, approving managers
- Garment workers end two-hour blockade on Shyamoli road for back pay