Home > Technology

Samsung to launch Galaxy Fold in South Korea on Sept 6 priced $2,000

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Sep 2019 09:58 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 09:58 PM BdST

Previous Next
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday said its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, will be available in South Korea from Sept 6 with fifth-generation (5G) mobile connectivity.

The world's largest smartphone vendor said the device would be priced at 2.398 million won ($1,977). It will go on sale in Britain, France and Germany in less than two weeks, with a US release also planned.

The highly anticipated handset was originally due to hit the US market in April but the launch was delayed by screen defects detected in samples.

The remodelled version of the Galaxy Fold, which opens like a book to reveal a 7.3-inch infinity display, now has the screen's protective layer tucked under the bezel at its edge.

There are protective caps at the end of the hinges and, when the device is closed, there is a smaller gap between the hinge and the body of the phone to keep out dust, Samsung's European sales chief Mark Notton said at the IFA tech fair in Berlin.

Samsung has promised to usher in a new age of foldables as part of its effort to showcase innovation in a saturated smartphone market.

The device's main screen can show up to three apps simultaneously, allowing a user to multitask. When it is closed the display is replicated on an external screen - a feature known as app continuity.

5G OPTION

Samsung is launching 5G versions of the Galaxy Fold in Britain and Germany, where operators are starting to roll out the super-fast networks in some cities. An LTE version will be offered in France.

The company announced in July it would be ready to sell the Galaxy Fold in September after making changes including strengthening the hinges, which early reviewers had found to be problematic.

Samsung will provide a program for Fold users in which the company covers 70% of cost of a display screen repair once within a year, according to its statement.

"Consumers have responded positively to larger screens, and the Galaxy Fold's revolutionary form factor offers a bigger, more immersive screen without sacrificing portability," said DJ Koh, chief executive of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics.

Last month, Chinese rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd delayed the planned September launch of its Mate X foldable phone, its second postponement this year, as it battles a US trade blacklist that threatens the tech giant's access to crucial US technologies from Alphabet Inc's Google that run on the Android operating system.

SK Telecom Co Ltd, South Korea's biggest mobile carrier by subscribers, also on Thursday said it expected Galaxy Fold sales to boost its number of 5G subscribers, offering discounts and insurance plans for the high-priced folding phone. ($1 = 1,212.6600 won)

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Casper Klynge, Denmark’s ambassador to the tech industry, in Copenhagen, Aug 23, 2019. Denmark appointed him to approach Silicon Valley as if it were a global superpower. “These companies have moved from being companies with commercial interests to actually becoming de facto foreign policy actors,” Klynge said. The New York Times

The world’s first ambassador to the tech industry

Dr Jesse Ehrenfeld, the chair of the American Medical Association’s board, in Chicago on Aug 20, 2019. Medical groups are warning that new federal data-sharing rules, enabling people to get their health records through a smartphone, could lead to invasions of privacy. “Patient privacy can’t be retrieved once it’s lost,” said Ehrenfeld. The New York Times

A battle brews over moving medical records to your smartphone

FILE PHOTO: Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter and fin-tech firm Square, sits for a portrait during an interview with Reuters in London, Britain, June 11, 2019. Reuters

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked

A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China Jul 22, 2019. REUTERS

Huawei to launch phone under Google ban cloud

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, speaks at F8, the company’s annual developer conference in San Jose, Calif, May 1, 2018.

Facebook’s new tool to see apps, websites tracking you

Twitter, Facebook block HK misinformation

Namita Pradhan, second from right, works alongside colleagues at iMerit’s technology centre in Bhubaneswar, India, Jan. 31, 2019. Tech executives rarely discuss the labour-intensive process that goes into the creation of artificial intelligence, which is learning from thousands of office workers around the world. (Rebecca Conway/The New York Times).

AI is learning from humans

FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland, December 5, 2018. REUTERS

White House summons tech, social media firms

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.