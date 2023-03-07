Should children read fairy tales? Or do their archaic morals clash too strongly with our modern world?

Let's consider the messages embedded in the portrayals of women in these stories. The skinny, fair, gentle girls are princesses, while the older, more assertive women are witches or wicked stepmothers. According to many fairy tales, like Cinderella, 'good women' are complacent. They tolerate their hardships to offer themselves up as a deserving prize when Prince Charming comes to the rescue.

These stories cling to traditional gender roles and patriarchal values that many of us disagree with because they were written hundreds, sometimes thousands, of years ago in cultures very different from ours. But should we pass these messages on to our children if we disagree with them? Is tradition a strong enough reason to instil negative values in the next generation?

Albert Einstein is believed to have once said, "If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales." Though there are no concrete sources on the quote, studies have suggested that reading fairy tales can help children understand the world around them. They can help develop their imaginations and learn more about their emotions. They can help them learn new words and the pattern of language.

In many ways, fairy tales, with their stereotypes and simple plots, are like the alphabet that children must learn before moving on to more complex stories. Children have very limited experiences from which to form cognitive and emotional intelligence. By relating to characters in fairy tales, they can make sense of emotions such as sadness, anger, grief, and relief without having to undergo dangerous quests or unbearable tragedies themselves.