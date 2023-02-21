I came to Bangladesh when I was 9. Here’s how I grew to love Bangla literature

When I came to Bangladesh at nine years old, I struggled to speak Bangla, let alone read or write it. I was learning the Bangla alphabet in Class Four while my peers were reading poems and writing essays. It wounded my pride, and that hurt took years to heal. Afraid of my incompetence, I always kept Bangla at arm’s length, hoping I would pick up enough to get by.

As a student studying at an English Medium school, escaping Bangla was sometimes easier than it should have been. It wasn’t until I was pushed out of my Bangla-free bubble in university that I realised how much I had missed by turning my back on my own mother tongue.

Talking with friends from different educational backgrounds, I kept coming up against references, bits of language, and cultural allusions that flew right over my head. To consider myself a true Bangladeshi, I decided to make more of an effort to learn about Bangla language and literature.