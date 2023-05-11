Why has the internet adopted the ghoulish Wednesday Addams as its new role model?

She is fearless and speaks her mind, whether she’s calling out her classmates for their shallow behaviour or taking a dig at her own family.

But Wednesday isn’t contrarian just for the sake of it. Despite her unusual beliefs and interests, she maintains a strong sense of right and wrong. And, contrary to her tough, stoic exterior, she is capable of deep empathy. The show’s pilot sees her plotting to kill one of her brother Pugsley’s bullies.

hile she goes a bit far with the idea, her actions highlight her deep love and concern for her family and friends. She is fiercely loyal and will go to great lengths to protect them.

She extends the same compassion to those who are struggling or marginalised. She helps her classmate Eugene when he’s injured by a monster, helps Enid defeat the scheming Bianca, stands up against the elitist and corrupt student society planning to rig a tournament, and even investigates the murders of outcasts and seeks justice for their deaths.