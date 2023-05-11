Why has the internet adopted the ghoulish Wednesday Addams as its new role model?

She is fearless and speaks her mind, whether she’s calling out her classmates for their shallow behaviour or taking a dig at her own family.
But Wednesday isn’t contrarian just for the sake of it. Despite her unusual beliefs and interests, she maintains a strong sense of right and wrong. And, contrary to her tough, stoic exterior, she is capable of deep empathy. The show’s pilot sees her plotting to kill one of her brother Pugsley’s bullies.
hile she goes a bit far with the idea, her actions highlight her deep love and concern for her family and friends. She is fiercely loyal and will go to great lengths to protect them.
She extends the same compassion to those who are struggling or marginalised. She helps her classmate Eugene when he’s injured by a monster, helps Enid defeat the scheming Bianca, stands up against the elitist and corrupt student society planning to rig a tournament, and even investigates the murders of outcasts and seeks justice for their deaths.
Gothic, gloomy, and a bit ghoulish, Wednesday Addams is not a typical role model for young people. But since her hit Netflix show and viral dance craze on TikTok, she’s become something of an icon in online circles.
The Tim Burton adaptation of the beloved Addams Family finds our titular character leaving her beloved kooky family to attend a prestigious academy. While it might initially seem that Wednesday would fit into a school that features a number of magical youth, it’s soon clear that her gruesome demeanour doesn’t exactly fit in. Soon she faces the challenge of reconciling her unconventional personality and unusual upbringing with the expectations of her classmates and teachers.
It seems at first that Wednesday is thrust into a world that doesn’t have a place for her. Still, she never loses her own unique brand of weirdness – from her love of dark and creepy things to her blunt, sarcastic sense of humour – to try and fit in with broader society.
And then, of course, there’s her fashion. The all-black ensemble of black dress, black tights, and black shoes with a white collar for contrast is immediately recognisable as an update of her old Addams Family looks brought to the modern day. The goth look has a macabre aspect that reflects her personality while also making her stand out in a world where people often dress in brighter colours while trying to cover up their inner darkness. Wednesday dresses in a way that showcases her style and makes her comfortable, even when it goes against the usual trends and social norms.
It’s no surprise that a strong, independent young woman who stays true to herself and challenges the status quo in the face of social pressure is admired by young people. Many of us have felt unsure of ourselves, like outsiders at our own schools or social spaces, and have had trouble fitting in. We haven’t always felt secure enough in ourselves to challenge wrongdoing and confront problems head-on. But we endeavour to grow into the kinds of people who can face injustice and remedy it. And Wednesday makes a fine ideal to strive for.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.