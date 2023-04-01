I was 11, obsessed with ‘Twilight’, and determined to become a vampire. My mother shattered my dreams

The trees weren’t actually too far fetched. Not oaks, grant you, but at the time, we lived in a gated area with many trees. One day I was looking out from our balcony and saw the guards in an excited huddle. I walked over to the gate and saw it – a bat. A real-life bat. It must have been hurt and was hanging upside down from one of our garden fences.

It was fate. It must have been. Other kids dreamt of letters taking them to some mouldy, old wizard school. I had more exciting ambitions.

I went to my mother and begged her to let me keep it as a pet. My mother, who I have never been able to picture as a swooning 11-year-old, said, “Zakia, no”. It was a decisive ‘no’. The kind that brooked no argument and would not be overturned by an appeal. I was devastated.

I did the only thing a fifth grader could do. I ran into my room, locked it, and blasted the Twilight soundtrack as loud as possible from my ‘portable’ (it weighed at least 5 kg) CD player. I spent the day filling my journal with the pain. I wrote about how much I hated my Mom, how she never understood my emotions, and how devastated I was that my pet bat could not bite me and turn me into a vampire.

I still resent her for it. By now, I could have been comfortably enjoying my life as a sparkly vampire who could hunt deer for breakfast and fight werewolves in my spare time alongside a handsome, brooding boyfriend. But my mother never had my best interests in mind.

As I returned from memory lane, I let out a sigh. I was definitely late by now. I got on my way, but slowly my trot became a sprint as I imagined what would happen if she ever learnt I was late to class because I was daydreaming about Edward Cullen. She could actually stake me.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.