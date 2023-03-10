'Spy x Family' is a hilarious anime comedy that has dramatic consequences

An undercover spy, a vicious assassin, and an adorable telepath come together to form a dysfunctional nuclear family. It's a hilarious idea, and Spy x Family was an immediate success when it debuted as a manga. The anime adaptation sent sales skyrocketing and made the Folger family the face of the medium in 2022. But what maintains the show's fandom and the manga is that the comedy has real dramatic stakes.

The story follows the spy Twilight, who goes by the name Loid Forger, as he tries to ensure peace between the nations of Ostania and Westalis. Loid gets a simple mission – get inside information from government officials. To do so, he has to infiltrate the schools where the most powerful families of Ostania send their children. Lamenting that there's no formula for instant microwaveable families, Loid decides to adopt a child. He takes custody of Anya, an orphan girl with telepathic abilities who can stay a few steps ahead of everyone by reading their minds.

Adorable and clever, Anya is the glue that holds the show's drama and comedy together. As a psychic, she learns Loid's secret identity and gets the bright idea of setting her new father up with the nation's greatest undercover assassin, Yor Briar.