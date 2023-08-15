The 'Barbie' movie has a shockingly sharp message about growing up

As a child, I absorbed media like a sponge, from Ten Sports airings of WWE Smackdown to anime staples like Dragon Ball Z Kai to late-night viewings of Winx Club on Nickelodeon.

But even among my childhood obsessions, Barbie was on a level all on her own. She wasn't just a toy or the protagonist of a beloved movie or show. She felt like a role model – an image of how I could carry myself despite all the world's challenges.

She was a companion and a medium for creative and visual expression like all the other children who would throw a tantrum in the toy aisle at Agora Supermarket to convince their mother to buy them their third Barbie of the month.

Barbie took up much of my childhood time, including repeat viewings of Barbie: Princess and the Pauper and Barbie: Princess Charm School. When a new Barbie movie was announced, with the amazing Greta Gerwig in the director's seat and Margo Robbie as the face of my childhood companion, I was ecstatic.

No other casting choice fit. Robbie is our generation's Barbie. Just getting the chance to see her in the role was enough to get me to buy tickets. It felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Thankfully, it turned out to be entirely worth it. Under Greta Gerwig's watchful direction, Barbie ended up as a project shaped by its filmmakers' clear love and dedication.

What truly surprised me was how clearly the movie resonated with me as an adult.