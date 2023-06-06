Musical storytelling: The everlasting appeal of concept albums

But hip-hop's concept albums weren't afraid to go light and funny too, like MF Doom's MM..Food or Kanye West's debut The College Dropout. Though bursting with that same creative energy, they swerved towards comedy, like when Doom and Mr Fantastik make fun of rappers for confessing to crimes in their music on 'Rapp Snitch Knishes', or Kanye taking schoolkids on a tour of why they shouldn't be ashamed of dealing drugs on 'We Don't Care'.

In the hands of different artists, the concept album became a palette of styles, approaches, and emotions. They encompassed the gritty desperation of Dirt by Alice in Chains or The Downward Spiral by Nine Inch Nails, the grand projects of The Magnetic Fields writing 69 Love Songs or Sufjan Stevens's (now abandoned) albums for every US state, and personal accounts of parental abuse on The Sunset Tree by The Mountain Goats and infidelity on Beyonce's Lemonade.

The breadth of tones, ideas, and forms of the concept album points to the true reason for their continued appeal - our primal love for storytelling.

With our tendency to seek patterns and construct explanations, storytelling seems encoded into our DNA. No wonder we would link the abstract emotional depth unique to music to more concrete themes and narratives. Concept albums are an outlet for the multidisciplinary ambitions of artists. Our experiences with music aren't limited to the tracks but also the album artwork, music videos, live performances, and even liner notes. These are integral parts of the creation and presentation of narratives through music.

In the decades since the concept album became popular, the technology of listening to music has transformed undeniably. But, despite the original technology of the LP record being their point of origin, the concept album still exists. The digital realm offers artists numerous new ways to immerse fans in the themes of their multimedia projects in novel ways.

Taylor Swift's moody lyric videos augment the emotional undertones of her songs. Arcade Fire's interactive web experiences invite audiences to participate actively in their musical stories. Twenty-One Pilots' Augmented Reality world-building merges the digital with a narrative at an entirely new level.

The continued survival of the concept album is a testament to our fundamental love for storytelling and music's unique ability to express emotional depth. As we embrace new technologies, these multidimensional projects will keep thriving, delivering richer, more immersive narratives. Their evolution, from vinyl records to digital streams, from individual songs to immersive AR experiences, embodies the transformative power of music itself - an art form that continuously adapts, innovates, and endures.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.