Stripe’s Song of the Day: Lorde - Ribs

Pretty much everyone’s heard ‘Royals’ and ‘Green Light’. But while Lorde’s singles are amazing, the true gems in her catalogue are deeper cuts. The massive ‘Royals’ overshadowed most of her debut album Pure Heroine. And while that song hits, the album has much more going for it, like ‘Buzzcut Season’, ‘Glory and Gore’, and today’s Song of the Day, ‘Ribs’.

A lament about the loss of childhood and the transition from being a teen to an adult, the lightly psychedelic track doesn’t have the same massive sound as ‘Green Light’. But for anyone exiting adolescence, it should be just as anthemic and enrapturing. The production, laying down a base layer of sound and then floating above it, is transcendental. At the same time, Lorde’s contrarian vocal delivery elevates it further, and sharp drum hits provide the rhythm. It’s essential if you’ve only heard Lorde’s music in passing.

By the end, you too, will be marvelling at how a 16-year-old was able to write it.