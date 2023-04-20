    বাংলা

    Stripe's Song of the Day: SZA - Kill Bill

    The R&B singer may be considering retirement, but her latest album features one of her most searing and successful songs

    Fabian Hasan Khan
    Published : 20 April 2023, 01:30 PM
    Updated : 20 April 2023, 01:30 PM

    Anyone on the internet should already know ‘Kill Bill’ by SZA. Like Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ and Miley Cyrus’s ‘Flowers’, the song took TikTok by storm, giving SZA her first Top 5 song as a solo artist and making her the 11th most streamed artist on Spotify for a time. It is, by quite a way, her biggest solo hit and the signature song on her sophomore album SOS.

    A wailing mellotron flute gives away to a groovy, slow-tempo R&B feel with a plucking bass and pleasing drums. Despite the laid-back instrumentation, the lyrics are like an open wound.

    Taking its title from the Tarantino movie where Uma Thurman hunts down her ex-boyfriend, 'Kill Bill' delves into SZA’s violent jealousy at her ex and his new partner. She’s tortured by love, fear, jealousy, and obsession, saying that she despises seeing her ex happy if she isn’t the one giving him that happiness.

    In the chorus she even fantasises about killing him and his new girlfriend, saying: “I might kill my ex, I still love him though; Rather be in jail than alone.”

    The song exemplifies the dark, tortured thoughts that can follow a bad breakup. SZA says that SOS is likely to be her last album. It would be a shame to lose her, especially as she's coming into her own as an artist, but at least she is going out on a high note.

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

    RELATED STORIES
    Stripe’s Song of the Day: Hozier – Work Song
    Song of the Day: Hozier – Work Song
    An artist’s most popular track isn’t necessarily their best, as this emotional song shows
    Morning fragrance at Shahbagh
    Morning fragrance at Shahbagh
    Many people come to Shahbagh, one of Dhaka's largest wholesale and retail flower markets, early in the morning to buy flowers. Almost all types of flowers are brought to the market from different part ...
    A smartphone with a displayed WhatsApp logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken Feb 23, 2023.
    WhatsApp, other messaging apps oppose UK's move on encryption
    The UK said they want to make platforms use accredited technology, or try to develop new technology, to identify child sexual abuse content
    Workers install the 2Africa undersea cable on the beach in Amanzimtoti, South Africa, Feb 7, 2023.
    China plans $500m subsea internet cable
    Undersea cables carry more than 95% of all international internet traffic. The proposed cable would snake its way to Singapore, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and France

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan