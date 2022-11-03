Asensio shines as Real thump Celtic to top group

Real Madrid crushed Celtic 5-1 to finish top of their Champions League group on Wednesday as they bounced back from their first loss of the season against RB Leipzig last week.

Goals from Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr. and Federico Valverde - the first two from the penalty spot - ensured the holders topped Group F with 13 points, one ahead of Leipzig with both teams reaching the round of 16.

Celtic finished bottom with two points.

With Ballon D'Or winner Karim Benzema missing the game due to a muscle injury, it was a night of redemption for Asensio, who inspired waves of Real Madrid attacks in the first half.

Modric and Rodrygo scored early goals from the spot following handballs by Celtic defenders and Asensio played a big part in the build-ups.