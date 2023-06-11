Champions League success sends Man City fans into dreamland

Jubilant Manchester City fans were in dreamland, a heaven with lots of singing and more than a few drinks, after their side finally lifted the Champions League trophy in Istanbul on Saturday.

City's first Champions League title completed a Premier League/FA Cup/Champions League treble only previously achieved in England by rivals Manchester United.

Manager Pep Guardiola and his players will show off all three trophies on an open-top bus parade around Manchester on Monday evening, ending with a stage show on the main Princess Street.