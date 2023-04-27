    বাংলা

    Barcelona stunned by Rayo Vallecano in surprise 2-1 defeat

    Rayo halted Barca's seven game unbeaten streak in the league with a gutsy performance

    Reuters
    Published : 27 April 2023, 09:34 AM
    Updated : 27 April 2023, 09:34 AM

    Barcelona wasted a golden opportunity to extend their lead at the top of LaLiga as they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday thanks to goals in each half from Alvaro Garcia and Fran Garcia.

    With seven games to play, Barca are top of the league on 76 points, 11 ahead second-placed Real Madrid, who were also stunned 4-2 at lowly Girona on Tuesday. Rayo Vallecano are ninth on 43 points, four adrift of the European qualification spots.

    Rayo halted Barca's seven game unbeaten streak in the league with a gutsy performance in front of their fans at a sold-out Estadio de Vallecas.

    They were the better side for most of the match against a slapdash Barca and opened the scoring in the 19th minute after Sergio Camello challenged Gavi and quickly fed Alvaro Garcia who riffled an unstoppable low shot past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

    The hosts kept pressing and wasted a couple of chances but got a scare when Robert Lewandowski netted what would have been an equaliser in the 40th minute, before his effort was ruled out after the VAR replay showed he was fractionally offside.

    Rayo got back on top in the second half and extended their lead in the 52nd minute thanks to a great effort from Fran Garcia, who stole the ball from Frenkie de Jong in midfield and ran through the heart of the Barca defence to score with a tidy finish past Ter Stegen.

    Camello missed another great chance in the 64th minute and Unai Lopez also wasted another opportunity to extend Rayo's lead a little later.

    However, Barca cut the deficit through Lewandowski, who latched on to a loose ball inside the box and drilled it into the net in the 83rd minute.

    It proved a consolation, however, as Rayo held on to secure the win.

    "Rayo played a great game. They deserved the win and we were not up to the task tonight," defender Ronald Araujo told DAZN.

    "Good thing we have a good advantage in the standings and we play the next two games at home, it's our turn to play at home."

    LaLiga
    RELATED STORIES
    Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - April 23, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata in action with FC Barcelona's Eric Garcia.
    Barca edge closer to title with 1-0 win over Atletico
    Barca ended Atleti's 13-game unbeaten league run thanks to the goal by Ferran Torres and spectacular reflex saves by keeper Marc Andre
    Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Girona - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - Apr 10, 2023 Girona's Santiago Bueno with teammates celebrate after the match. REUTERS
    Below par Barcelona held to 0-0 draw by Girona in LaLiga
    Barca came closest to scoring but Ronald Araujo’s shot in the first half did not completely cross the goalline before Girona goalkeeper clawed it clear
    LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - Mar 19, 2023 FC Barcelona's Franck Kessie celebrates scoring their second goal with Ferran Torres and Sergi Roberto
    How Barca stumped Real to sprint clear in title race
    A positive, aggressive game from the Catalans saw them pick up their 100th win in the El Clásico and move 12 points ahead
    Football - LaLiga - Athletic Bilbao v FC Barcelona - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - Mar 12, 2023 FC Barcelona's Raphinha in action with Athletic Bilbao's Yuri Berchiche.
    Raphinha strikes again to give Barca win at Athletic
    Repeating the combination of provider and scorer from last week's 1-0 win at Valencia, Raphinha netted a thunderous strike right on halftime

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan