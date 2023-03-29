The decision to remove Indonesia as host of the May 20-Jun 11 tournament was taken after its football federation (PSSI) said it had cancelled the draw after the governor of the largely Hindu island of Bali refused to host Israel's team.

"FIFA has decided, due to the current circumstances, to remove Indonesia as the host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023," a FIFA statement said.

"A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with the dates of the tournament currently remaining unchanged. Potential sanctions against the PSSI may also be decided at a later stage."

FIFA added that the decision had been taken following a meeting between the world football governing body's President Gianni Infantino and PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir.

PSSI officials did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.