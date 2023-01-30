Brighton strike late to knock holders Liverpool out of FA Cup

Holders Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round on Sunday as Kaoru Mitoma struck a late winner, before fifth-tier Wrexham were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw by 10-man Sheffield United.

Harvey Elliott put Liverpool ahead, Lewis Dunk equalised before halftime and the score stayed at 1-1 until Mitoma found the net in the 92nd minute with a fine finish.

It was the second time Brighton defeated Liverpool in two weeks, having also beaten Juergen Klopp's side 3-0 in the Premier League.