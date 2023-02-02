World Cup ambassador says Saudi sponsorship would be 'disempowering' for women

Earlier on Thursday, New Zealand's sports minister Grant Robertson said FIFA should consider his country's progress on empowering women and girls.

"I would like to think that FIFA would understand that as well, and when they are thinking about their commercial arrangements that they would factor that in," he added.

The Women's World Cup runs from July 20 to Aug 20.

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has introduced reforms allowing women greater control over their lives in recent years but men still retain a tight grip on power in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia, named host nation of the 2027 Asian Cup on Wednesday, also has ambitions of hosting the World Cup in 2030 as well as the Women's Asian Cup in 2026.

Ibrahim Al Kassim, the secretary general of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, said on Wednesday that although his body was not involved in sponsorship deals, such moves were a part of his country's new engagement with the world.

"Saudi Arabia is opening to the world. Saudi Arabia is reaching out to the world, just to show the world what Saudi Arabia is capable of," he said at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) congress in Bahrain.

"As you might have seen, Saudi Arabia has been hosting so many competitions, and so many sports."