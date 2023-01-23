Struggling Everton sack manager Lampard: reports

Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard, British media reported on Monday, after a poor run of form that has left the Premier League club in a relegation battle.

Lampard's last game in charge was Saturday's 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham United, which kept them second-bottom on 15 points after 20 games, two points below the safety zone.

The Merseyside team had been floundering under the former England international, having last won a league game in October when they beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at home.

Lampard was appointed by Everton in January 2022 after he managed Chelsea from 2019-2021 and Derby County in the second tier in 2018-19.

The 44-year-old was sacked as Chelsea manager in January 2021, having returned to the west London club where he holds the goalscoring record.