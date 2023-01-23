    বাংলা

    Struggling Everton sack manager Lampard: reports

    Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard, British media reported on Monday, after a poor run of form that has left the Premier League club in a relegation battle.

    Lampard's last game in charge was Saturday's 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham United, which kept them second-bottom on 15 points after 20 games, two points below the safety zone.

    The Merseyside team had been floundering under the former England international, having last won a league game in October when they beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at home.

    Lampard was appointed by Everton in January 2022 after he managed Chelsea from 2019-2021 and Derby County in the second tier in 2018-19.

    The 44-year-old was sacked as Chelsea manager in January 2021, having returned to the west London club where he holds the goalscoring record.

    He took over at Everton after the Merseyside club parted ways with Rafa Benitez, continuing the managerial revolving door at a club struggling to revive former glories.

    Lampard's immediate task was to save Everton from relegation with the club only four points above the drop zone -- a task he eventually managed on the penultimate game of the season as his side hit back from 2-0 down to beat Palace.

    Having sold Brazil striker Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur, this season began with back-to-back defeats before Everton went on a six-game unbeaten run which fuelled optimism.

    Since beating Southampton on Oct 1, however, Everton have fallen away badly with Lampard's squad looking woefully short of attacking options.

    A draw at Manchester City on New Year's Eve earned praise for Lampard and his team but any hope that might signal a climb up the table was shattered by three consecutive league losses.

    Everton next host leaders Arsenal on Feb. 4 followed by the Merseyside derby at Liverpool on Feb 13.

