    বাংলা

    Ronaldo 'happy' in Saudi Arabia, wants other top players to join him

    The 38-year-old said the Saudi Pro League was very competitive and there were many opportunities to grow

    Reuters
    Published : 2 June 2023, 04:12 AM
    Updated : 2 June 2023, 04:12 AM

    Cristiano Ronaldo concedes he did not expect to finish the season empty-handed at Al Nassr but the Portuguese forward says he is happy in Saudi Arabia and hopes other big-name players will follow him to the league for the next campaign.

    Ronaldo signed a 2-1/2 year contract estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($220.16 million) with Al Nassr, making his debut in January.

    He scored 14 goals in 16 games but it was not enough to help his side win the Saudi Pro League (SPL) title, with Al Nassr finishing second behind Al Ittihad.

    The 38-year-old, who missed the final matchday due to injury, said the league was very competitive but that there were many opportunities to grow.

    "We have very good teams, very good Arab players, but the infrastructure - they need to improve a little bit more. Even the referees, the VAR system, should be a little quicker," he said in an SPL interview.

    "But I'm happy here, I want to continue here, I will continue here."

    Ronaldo said he had adapted to life at the club, though there were many differences from his time at Europe where he played for elite teams such as Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid.

    "In Europe we train more in the morning and here we train in the afternoon, or night. When you start Ramadan, we train at 10 o'clock in the night. It was so strange," he added.

    Since Ronaldo's arrival, several other top players have been linked with a move to the Saudi league, with Lionel Messi receiving a formal offer to join Al-Hilal next season.

    Ronaldo's former team mate and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has reportedly received an offer worth more than 100 million euros from Al Ittihad.

    "If they are coming, big players and big names, young players, 'old players', they are very welcome," said Ronaldo.

    "If that happens, the league will improve a little bit. Age is not important."

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Al Nassr unveil new signing Cristiano Ronaldo - Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Jan 3, 2023 New Al Nassr signing Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference.
    Ronaldo's first season in Saudi Arabia ends with injury
    The 38-year-old ended up with 14 goals in 16 matches, having played every minute of every league game
    Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Shabab - KSU Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 23, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal.
    Saudi league could become top five in the world: Ronaldo
    The 38-year-old said the quality of the Saudi competition had improved even in his short time in it
    Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group J - Portugal v Liechtenstein - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - March 23, 2023 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the warm up before the match.
    Al-Ittihad crowned Saudi league champions ahead of Ronaldo's Al-Nassr
    The result handed former Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers coach Nuno Espirito Santo his first top flight league title
    Al Nassr unveil new signing Cristiano Ronaldo - Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Jan 3, 2023, New Al Nassr signing Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference.
    Ronaldo suffers another setback in Saudi title race
    The Portuguese striker's Al-Nassr club were held to a 1-1 home draw by lowly Al-Khaleej in Riyadh

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan