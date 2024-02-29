Ronaldo suspended for one match for obscene gesture in Saudi league game

In the background, chants of "Messi" could be heard, referencing Ronaldo's long-term football rival from Argentina.

The committee said the Portuguese star would have to pay a fine of $2,666 to the Saudi Football Federation, and 20,000 riyals to Al-Shabab to cover the costs of the complaint filing fees.

The committee said the decision is not subject to appeal.

In April last year, the 39-year-old Ronaldo appeared to grab his genitals while on his way to the dugout following the end of a league game against Al Hilal, which Al Nassr lost 2-0.