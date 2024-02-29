    বাংলা

    Ronaldo suspended for one match for obscene gesture in Saudi league game

    The committee said the Portuguese star would have to pay a fine of $2,666 to the Saudi Football Federation

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Feb 2024, 07:56 AM
    Updated : 29 Feb 2024, 07:56 AM

    Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match after appearing to make an obscene gesture following Al Nassr's 3-2 win over Al Shabab, the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation (SAFF) said on Wednesday.

    After the final whistle on Sunday, social media videos captured Ronaldo cupping his ear before repeatedly pumping his hand forward in front of his pelvic area. The action appeared to be directed at the rival Al Shabab supporters.

    In the background, chants of "Messi" could be heard, referencing Ronaldo's long-term football rival from Argentina.

    The committee said the Portuguese star would have to pay a fine of $2,666 to the Saudi Football Federation, and 20,000 riyals to Al-Shabab to cover the costs of the complaint filing fees.

    The committee said the decision is not subject to appeal.

    In April last year, the 39-year-old Ronaldo appeared to grab his genitals while on his way to the dugout following the end of a league game against Al Hilal, which Al Nassr lost 2-0.

    RELATED STORIES
    Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Shabab v Al Nassr - Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - February 25, 2024 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal
    Ronaldo criticised for appearing to make obscene gesture in Saudi league game
    The incident was not caught on television cameras, but some Saudi pundits said Ronaldo should be sanctioned
    Football - Friendly - Al Nassr v Al Hilal - Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - February 8, 2024 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts REUTERS
    Ronaldo gives Al-Nassr the edge in Asian CL last 16
    The Portuguese icon scores nine minutes from time to give Al-Nassr a 1-0 win over fellow Saudi Pro League side Al-Fayha
    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman fist bumps US President Joe Biden upon his arrival at Al Salman Palace, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 15, 2022. Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS
    S Arabia pushes for US defence pact ahead of presidential election
    Saudi Arabia is increasingly keen to shore up its security and ward off threats from rival Iran so the kingdom can forge ahead with its ambitious plan to transform its
    A view shows vehicles driving on a street in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
    Saudi prepares to open first alcohol store for diplomats
    Customers will have to register via a mobile app, get a clearance code from the foreign ministry, and respect monthly quotas with their purchases, document says

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?