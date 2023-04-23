    বাংলা

    German magazine fires editor over AI 'interview' with Michael Schumacher

    The Formula One great is undergoing treatment after a serious brain injury. The strapline of the interview produced by AI, says: "It sounded deceptively real"

    Reuters
    Published : 23 April 2023, 05:56 AM
    Updated : 23 April 2023, 05:56 AM

    The publishers of a German magazine that ran an 'interview' with Michael Schumacher generated by artificial intelligence have sacked the editor and apologised to the Formula One great's family.

    Seven-times world champion Schumacher, now 54, has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.

    His family said this week that they were planning legal action against weekly magazine Die Aktuelle, owned by the Essen-based Funke media group.

    Funke apologised in a statement on their website.

    "This tasteless and misleading article should never have appeared. It in no way meets the standards of journalism that we – and our readers – expect from a publisher like Funke," said Funke magazines managing director Bianca Pohlmann.

    "As a result of the publication of this article, immediate personnel consequences will be drawn.

    "Die Aktuelle editor-in-chief Anne Hoffmann, who has held journalistic responsibility for the paper since 2009, will be relieved of her duties as of today."

    The latest edition of Die Aktuelle ran a front cover with a picture of a smiling Schumacher and the headline promising 'Michael Schumacher, the first interview'.

    The strapline added: "it sounded deceptively real".

    Inside, it emerged that the 'quotes' had been produced by AI.

    Schumacher's family maintains strict privacy about the former driver's condition, with access limited to those closest to him.

    "We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable, and to simply make him feel our family, our bond," Corinna Schumacher said in a 2021 Netflix documentary.

    "We're trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives."

    RELATED STORIES
    Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen stands behind Trump as he runs for president while a group of supporters lay hands on Trump in prayer during a campaign stop at the New Spirit Revival Center church in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, US September 21, 2016.
    Trump sues ex-lawyer Michael Cohen
    In a complaint filed in federal court in Miami, Trump accused Cohen of failing to keep confidential attorney-client communications private and profiting by "spreading falsehoods" about him
    Trump's ex-fixer Michael Cohen poised to be key witness in criminal case
    Trump's ex-fixer Michael Cohen poised to be key witness in criminal case
    Cohen said Trump had directed him to pay Daniels $130,000 to keep her from speaking about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump
    Cast member Michael Cera poses at the premiere of the movie "Scott Pilgrim vs the World" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, Jul 27, 2010.
    'Scott Pilgrim' cast members will reunite in Netflix anime series
    Michael Cera will return to voice the lead role of Pilgrim, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead will speak as romantic interest Ramona Flowers
    Formula One F1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - Mar 5, 2023 Crown prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem before the race.
    Bahrain cancels HRW parliament conference visas: group
    The event would have marked the first time that Human Rights Watch representatives had been able to enter the Gulf state since 2012

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan