    বাংলা

    Netherlands lead Qatar 1-0 at halftime

    Gakpo raced on to Klaassen's pass and fired a low shot into the bottom corner

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Nov 2022, 02:53 PM
    Updated : 29 Nov 2022, 03:34 PM

    Cody Gakpo's 26th-minute strike gave the Netherlands a 1-0 lead over World Cup hosts Qatar at halftime in their last Group A match on Tuesday as the Dutch sought to book their place in the last 16.

    Gakpo raced on to Davy Klaassen's pass and fired a low shot into the bottom corner, giving the Netherlands a boost in their push to finish top of the standings. Qatar were already unable to qualify for the next phase of the tournament before kick-off.

    Memphis Depay started his first game for the Netherlands at the World Cup as the Dutch looked to confirm their last-16 place.

    Depay, who came on as a substitute in his team’s first two matches, lined up alongside Cody Gakpo in attack while coach Louis van Gaal also tinkered with his midfield, bringing in Marten de Roon to provide more protection for playmaker Frenkie de Jong.

    De Roon replaced Teun Koopmeiners while Depay comes in for Steven Bergwijn, having battled with a hamstring injury over the last months.

    The hosts, who have been eliminated, made a single change with midfielder Abdelaziz Hastem replacing Karim Boudiaf, whose place he took with 20 minutes left of their last match against Senegal.

    Qatar World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Ecuador's Enner Valencia celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
    Sarr penalty gives Senegal halftime lead
    Sarr holds his nerve and strokes the ball past Ecuador's motionless goalkeeper Hernan Galindez
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Spain coach Luis Enrique and Koke after the match
    Spain stalwarts learn from younger generation too: Koke
    Spain play their final group match against Japan, and will qualify for the last 16 with a win or a draw
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Denmark Training - Al Sailiya SC 2, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand during training
    Denmark goal drought is no joke for Hjulmand
    The high-powered Danish attack which produced 30 goals in 10 World Cup qualifiers has sputtered in Qatar
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Argentina Press Conference - Main Media Center, Doha, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Argentina's Lisandro Martinez during the press conference REUTERS 
    Argentina haven’t yet peaked at WC: Martinez
    With Argentina second in Group C on three points, one behind the Poles, they must win to be sure of progressing

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher