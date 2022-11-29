Netherlands lead Qatar 1-0 at halftime

Cody Gakpo's 26th-minute strike gave the Netherlands a 1-0 lead over World Cup hosts Qatar at halftime in their last Group A match on Tuesday as the Dutch sought to book their place in the last 16.

Gakpo raced on to Davy Klaassen's pass and fired a low shot into the bottom corner, giving the Netherlands a boost in their push to finish top of the standings. Qatar were already unable to qualify for the next phase of the tournament before kick-off.

Memphis Depay started his first game for the Netherlands at the World Cup as the Dutch looked to confirm their last-16 place.

Depay, who came on as a substitute in his team’s first two matches, lined up alongside Cody Gakpo in attack while coach Louis van Gaal also tinkered with his midfield, bringing in Marten de Roon to provide more protection for playmaker Frenkie de Jong.