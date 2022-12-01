    বাংলা

    Belgium drop Eden Hazard for crucial clash with Croatia

    Coach Roberto Martinez resists the temptation to start lead striker Lukaku in their decisive World Cup Group F fixture against Croatia

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Dec 2022, 02:07 PM
    Updated : 1 Dec 2022, 02:07 PM

    Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has dropped captain Eden Hazard and resisted the temptation to start lead striker Romelu Lukaku in their decisive World Cup Group F fixture against Croatia on Thursday.

    Defender Leander Dendoncker, wing-back Yannick Carrasco and attacking midfielders Leandro Trossard and Dries Mertens come into the side in a major shake-up from Martinez that sees Kevin De Bruyne wear the skipper's armband.

    Croatia have kept their same starting XI from the team that thumped Canada 4-1 in their previous fixture, with captain Luka Modric again the key man.

    Croatia need only a point to secure their place in the last 16, while that may also be enough for Belgium if Canada pull off a victory over Morocco by three clear goals in the other game in the pool.

    Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Marko Livaja, Borna Sosa, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic.

    Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Timothy Castagne, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Yannick Carrasco, Dries Mertens, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard, Leander Dendoncker

    Croatia
    world cup
    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Canada v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Morocco line up during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
    Early goal puts Morocco in prime position to advance
    Ziyech produces a wonderful first-time chip over the stranded goalkeeper to put Morocco top of the group as it stands
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Poland v Argentina - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 30, 2022 Poland's Wojciech Szczesny fouls Argentina's Lionel Messi resulting in a penalty being awarded to Argentina
    Szczesny shows penalty-saving skills to deny Messi
    Standing at 6'5", Wojciech Szczesny's towering frame and long reach coupled with his ability to dive quickly to either side after shimmying on the line has made penalty-taking difficult for even the m ...
    Portugal team players take part in a training at Al Shahaniya SC Training Facilities in Al-Shahaniya, Qatar, Nov 30, 2022.
    What next for Italy after failing to qualify for Qatar?
    Four-time champions Italy failed to qualify for this year's World Cup, marking the second time in a row the ‘Azzurri’ are missing the tournament
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Fans in Buenos Aires watch Poland v Argentina - Buenos Aires, Argentina - November 30, 2022 An Argentina's Lionel Messi's inflatable is seen during the Poland and Argentina match
    Argentina must avoid Australia upset to keep Messi's dream alive
    Australia, ranked 35 places below Argentina, have already surpassed expectations in winning twice to earn their place at Qatar World Cup's Round of 16

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher