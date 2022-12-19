Argentina's post-Maradona youth revel in Messi's maiden World Cup win

Argentine Santiago Cutaia, 34, had never felt the elation of his country winning the football World Cup before, born two years after late icon Diego Maradona last hoisted the trophy aloft for the Albiceleste in 1986.

He has now.

His generation, who grew up after the peak of Maradona, witnessed for their first time their team become world champions on Sunday, beating France on penalties in a whipsaw final. It was a third World Cup for Argentina, but the first in 36 years.

"I am 34 years old and I had never seen Argentina become champions before," said Cutaia as he celebrated with hundreds of thousands of fellow fans in the center of Buenos Aires wearing his blue-white team jersey and sunglasses.