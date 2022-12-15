    বাংলা

    Saiss, Aguerd start for Morocco, France make two changes

    Rabiot is replaced in midfield by Youssouf Fofana and defender Ibrahima Konate comes in for Upamecano

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Dec 2022, 06:07 PM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2022, 06:07 PM

    Morocco captain Romain Saiss and centre back partner Nayef Aguerd have been passed fit to play while France have been forced into two changes for Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final.

    French-born Saiss was carried off in Morocco’s quarter-final win over Portugal on Sunday, after starting the game with a heavily strapped thigh, while Aguerd suffered a hamstring injury in the last-16 win over Spain and missed the last match.

    Morocco kept Jawad El Yamiq in the line-up, meaning they will play five at the back, looking to continue the stalwart defensive performances that have taken them through to the last four at the tournament in Qatar.

    Noussair Mazraoui returns at left back after missing the last match with a gastro infection with Yahya Attiat-Allah unlucky to lose his place after creating the winner in the quarter-final. Selim Amallah is the other player dropped to the bench.

    France have made two changes after Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano caught colds and missed training on Monday and Tuesday.

    Rabiot is replaced in midfield by Youssouf Fofana and defender Ibrahima Konate comes in for Upamecano.

    Teams:

    France - Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

    Morocco - Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (c), Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

    Qatar World Cup
    Qatar World Cup 2022
    RELATED STORIES
    Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Semi Final - Argentina v Croatia - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 13, 2022 Argentina's Emiliano Martinez celebrates their third goal scored by Julian Alvarez
    Argentina getting better and better: Martinez
    They began their World Cup campaign with a shock loss to Saudi Arabia
    A vendor stands in the Jemaa El-Fnaa square the day before the World Cup semi-final match between Morocco and France, in Marrakech, Morocco, December 13, 2022.
    Moroccans in Qatar seek World Cup tickets, excitement builds at home
    Thousands of Moroccans have flown into Doha, many from Morocco and others from the diaspora in the Gulf and beyond
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Morocco fans are pictured with the flag of Morocco outside the stadium before the match
    Morocco targets diplomatic goals after World Cup run
    It might also become another weapon in Rabat's diplomatic arsenal to win international support
    People walk next to the Official FIFA World Cup Trophy as it is displayed during the FIFA/Frito Lay news conference ahead of 2026 World Cup while in New York City, New York, US, June 17, 2022.
    FIFA to re-think 2026 format as they face spoiling winning recipe
    FIFA is pondering over 16 groups of three teams in the first phase, with two from each advancing to the next stage

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher