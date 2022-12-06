    বাংলা

    Morocco and Spain scoreless at halftime

    Spain enjoyed plenty of possession with Morocco content to sit back and absorb the pressure, waiting for their chance to counter-attack

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Dec 2022, 04:25 PM
    Updated : 6 Dec 2022, 04:25 PM

    Morocco and Spain were deadlocked at 0-0 at halftime in their World Cup last-16 clash on Tuesday as both sides struggled to create clearcut scoring chances.

    Spain enjoyed plenty of possession at a raucous Education City Stadium with Morocco content to sit back and absorb the pressure, waiting for their chance to counter-attack.

    Marco Asensio had Spain's best chance midway through the half, running on to the ball on the left side of the area and firing into the side netting.

    Morocco's best opportunity came near the end of the half when Nayef Aguerd headed over the bar from close range.

    The winners will move on to the quarter-finals where they will face Portugal or Switzerland who play later on Tuesday.

    Qatar World Cup 2022
    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Brazil v South Korea - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - December 5, 2022 South Korea coach Paulo Bento shakes hands with Son Jun-ho as he looks dejected after being eliminated from the World Cup
    Asia again unrepresented at business end
    Japan stunned both Germany and Spain 2-1 to top a tough group even after they suffered a 1-0 shock themselves at the hands of Costa Rica
    Dec 5, 2022; Al-Wakrah, Qatar; Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic celebrates following their 3-1 victory on penalty kicks against Japan in a round of sixteen match during the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al-Janoub Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
    Brazil's quality is terrifying: Dalic
    Dalic, who led Croatia to the 2018 final, had said after the win over Japan that he would prefer to meet South Korea rather than Brazil for a place in the semi-finals
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Netherlands v United States - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 3, 2022 Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk celebrates after the match as Netherlands progress to the quarter finals REUTERS/John Sibley
    Van Dijk rates Messi best
    The Netherlands captain remains wary about the threat Messi poses when the Dutch go up against Argentina in Friday’s quarter-finals 
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Preview, Doha, Qatar - Nov 18, 2022 Fans take pictures with the FIFA World Cup logo on the Corniche Promenade ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. REUTERS
    Female WC fans feel safe thanks to reduced alcohol consumption
    A 19-year-old fan said the lack of alcohol contributed to a less bawdy atmosphere around the games at the World Cup, but in her opinion it is mostly cultural

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher