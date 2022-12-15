    বাংলা

    Argentina getting better and better, says Martinez

    They began their World Cup campaign with a shock loss to Saudi Arabia

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Dec 2022, 06:24 PM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2022, 06:24 PM

    Argentina have improved during the World Cup and found their best form on Tuesday when they beat Croatia 3-0 in the semi-finals, said goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

    Argentina began their World Cup campaign with a shock loss to Saudi Arabia but have since overcome adversity to come within a step of a long-awaited third world title.

    "Since I started playing in this team, we are getting better and better. We are not the Copa America team. We are not the Finalissima team. We are one step ahead," Martinez told Argentine newspaper Clarin.

    "We have to believe in great things. Believing it and working for it is something that identifies us a lot, with respect and ambition... We already have the talent.

    "I dream of returning to Argentina and doing the Olympic lap with my team mates at the Obelisco."

    Martinez said Argentina had suffered in the last-16 clash with Australia and the quarter-final against the Netherlands, after having both games under control.

    "This time at halftime we talked and said to each other 'don't let the same thing happen to us'. We had to kill it off. And defensively we played very well. Up front we have four world-class monsters,"

    The 30-year-old Martinez has been key to Argentina's progress with match-winning saves against Australia and in the penalty shootout against the Dutch.

    After another fine performance against Croatia, team captain Lionel Messi referred to Martinez as a beast.

    "I love him (Messi). What he did in the Copa America was huge, but what he is doing in this World Cup is something I've never seen in my life," Martinez said.

    Messi confirmed he will play his last World Cup match in Sunday's final where Argentina will face the winners of Wednesday's last-four clash between France and Morocco.

    Qatar World Cup
    Qatar World Cup 2022
    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France Training - Al Sadd SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 12, 2022 France's Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Youssouf Fofana and Ibrahima Konate during training.
    Saiss, Aguerd start for Morocco, France make 2 changes
    Rabiot is replaced in midfield by Youssouf Fofana and defender Ibrahima Konate comes in for Upamecano
    A vendor stands in the Jemaa El-Fnaa square the day before the World Cup semi-final match between Morocco and France, in Marrakech, Morocco, December 13, 2022.
    Moroccans in Qatar seek World Cup tickets, excitement builds at home
    Thousands of Moroccans have flown into Doha, many from Morocco and others from the diaspora in the Gulf and beyond
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Morocco fans are pictured with the flag of Morocco outside the stadium before the match
    Morocco targets diplomatic goals after World Cup run
    It might also become another weapon in Rabat's diplomatic arsenal to win international support
    People walk next to the Official FIFA World Cup Trophy as it is displayed during the FIFA/Frito Lay news conference ahead of 2026 World Cup while in New York City, New York, US, June 17, 2022.
    FIFA to re-think 2026 format as they face spoiling winning recipe
    FIFA is pondering over 16 groups of three teams in the first phase, with two from each advancing to the next stage

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher