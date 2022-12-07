Morocco success hands Arab world its first World Cup quarter-finalist

Morocco, who edged Spain 3-0 in the shootout after a 0-0 draw at the end of two hours of energy-sapping action, now have a chance to become both the Arab world and Africa's first-ever semi-finalists if they continue to use the overwhelming support that has backed them through an impressive array of results.

They will play on Saturday in the quarter-final at Doha's Al Thumama Stadium against either Portugal or Switzerland, who are in action later on Tuesday.

The ear-shattering cacophonic combination of singing, drumming, jeering and whistling from Morocco’s supporters has created an atmosphere like no other in Qatar’s stadiums.

They were again the vast majority in the capacity 44,667 crowd at the Education City Stadium, completely drowning out the Spain fans.

There is no ambiguity about their support as they cheer their team and barrack the opposition in equal measure, and the Moroccan players often turn to them for a lift when needed.

Morocco were happy to allow Spain possession but in the end were desperately hanging on for the shootout as they battled injury and fatigue and lived dangerously in the closing stages.

Spain had a dominant 63% of the possession in the game and, even given the 30 minutes of extra time, made an extraordinary 1,068 passes, 988 of them successfully completed.