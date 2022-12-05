Saka back for England v Senegal, Rashford benched, Sterling unavailable

England manager Gareth Southgate recalled Bukayo Saka to his forward line in place of their Qatar top scorer Marcus Rashford for the World Cup last-16 clash against Senegal on Sunday.

Saka, who started England's first two Group B games and scored twice in the opener against Iran, was preferred to Rashford who has netted three times so far at the tournament.

It was Southgate's only change, meaning Phil Foden keeps his place up front while Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson, who also came in for the Wales victory, retain their places.