France's Mbappe second player to score a hat-trick in World Cup final

Argentina and their fans celebrate after winning the World Cup with a victory over France on penalties in the final in Qatar on Sunday, Dec 18, 2022. It was an incredible night of drama and fluctuatin ...
France forward Kylian Mbappe became the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final as he dragged his team back from the brink of defeat against Argentina in extra time on Sunday, leaving both teams tied at 3-3 before going to penalties.
England's Geoff Hurst was the first player to score three goals in a final when they beat West Germany 4-2 after extra time in 1966.