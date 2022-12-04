    বাংলা

    Giroud becomes France's all-time top scorer with 52 goals

    He broke the record on his 117th appearance for France while Henry netted 51 times from 123 caps between 1997 and 2010

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Dec 2022, 04:21 PM
    Updated : 4 Dec 2022, 04:21 PM

    Olivier Giroud scored against Poland in their World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday to become France's all-time top scorer with 52 goals.

    Giroud, 36, had drawn level with Thierry Henry on 51 after netting a double in the defending champions' 4-1 win over Australia in their opening Group D game.

    The AC Milan forward broke the record on his 117th appearance for France while Henry netted 51 times from 123 caps between 1997 and 2010.

    Qatar World Cup
    FIFA World Cup 2022
