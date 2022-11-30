England roar into last 16 as Rashford scores twice in 3-0 Wales rout

England marched into the last 16 of the World Cup as Group B winners after Marcus Rashford's double and a Phil Foden strike justified their first starts of the tournament in a 3-0 hammering of an outclassed Wales on Tuesday.

Wales, who needed an unlikely four-goal victory in a fixture they had not won since 1984 to reach the knockout rounds, defended deeply and frustrated England in a subdued first half at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

But they caved in after the break as Gareth Southgate's side, who will face Senegal in the next round, took their goals tally in the group to nine.