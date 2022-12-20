    বাংলা

    France's Coman, Tchouameni racially abused after World Cup final defeat

    Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Coman's effort from the spot and Tchouameni fired wide as Argentina captured their first world title since 1986

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Dec 2022, 07:08 PM
    Updated : 19 Dec 2022, 07:08 PM

    France forward Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni have been subjected to online racist abuse after missing their penalties in Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina, the BBC reported on Monday. 

    Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Coman's effort from the spot and Tchouameni fired wide as Argentina captured their first world title since 1986, and third overall. 

    Coman's club Bayern Munich have posted a message of support for the 26-year-old, condemning the racist comments made towards him. 

    "The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society," they said on Twitter. 

    The incident follows the racist abuse aimed at England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after the Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy last year. 

    All three players missed their penalties in the shootout and were targeted on social media following the game.

    Qatar World Cup
