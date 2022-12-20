France's Coman, Tchouameni racially abused after World Cup final defeat

France forward Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni have been subjected to online racist abuse after missing their penalties in Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina, the BBC reported on Monday.

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Coman's effort from the spot and Tchouameni fired wide as Argentina captured their first world title since 1986, and third overall.

Coman's club Bayern Munich have posted a message of support for the 26-year-old, condemning the racist comments made towards him.