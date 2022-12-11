Spirit of 2018 alive as France show collective force

"We have a lot of qualities, but also some great mental strength, and experience. I have also young players but there is a collective force that drives the whole group," he said.

"In important games like tonight's, that's what makes the difference."

France are now on course to become the first team to retain their title since Brazil in 1962, but Deschamps refused to think past Wednesday's semi-final against surprise package Morocco, who are the first African team ever to reach the last four.

"We're in the semis, we're not picturing ourselves lifting the trophy," he said.

"There's other steps and it starts on Wednesday. Let's be happy with what we've done tonight even if it's not enough. At least we broke the (defending champions') curse," he added.

The last four world champions from Europe failed to even get past the group stage at the following World Cup.

Morocco went through to the semi-finals by beating Portugal 1-0 earlier on Saturday and will prove a tough nut to crack, having conceded only one goal in the tournament.

"What this team have achieved against Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Portugal, I can only say bravo - to the players but also the coach (Walid Regragui), the staff," said Deschamps.

"It's not a surprise anymore to see them here. They didn't steal their results. Always give credit to the team who win and qualify."