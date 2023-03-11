Other presenters have also pulled out of BBC appearances after former England football captain Lineker, who presents the flagship "Match of the Day" football highlights programme, was taken off air by the BBC on Friday.

"I made a decision last night that even though I love doing football focus and we have had an incredible week winning an SJA award that it just doesn't feel right going ahead with the show today," former England and Arsenal defender Scott wrote on Twitter.

"Hopefully I will be back in the chair next week…," she added.