    বাংলা

    Scott pulls out of BBC show as Lineker row grows in Britain

    Other presenters have also pulled out of BBC appearances after former England football captain Lineker was taken off air by the broadcaster

    Reuters
    Published : 11 March 2023, 12:41 PM
    Updated : 11 March 2023, 12:41 PM

    Alex Scott, the host of the BBC's "Football Focus" TV programme in Britain, said it "does not feel right" to appear on the show on Saturday after the broadcaster took presenter Gary Lineker off air over his criticism of the government's asylum policy.

    Other presenters have also pulled out of BBC appearances after former England football captain Lineker, who presents the flagship "Match of the Day" football highlights programme, was taken off air by the BBC on Friday.

    "I made a decision last night that even though I love doing football focus and we have had an incredible week winning an SJA award that it just doesn't feel right going ahead with the show today," former England and Arsenal defender Scott wrote on Twitter.

    "Hopefully I will be back in the chair next week…," she added.

    The row began after Lineker, the BBC's highest-paid presenter, described new government legislation on migrants as a "cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s."

    The BBC said there had to be an agreed position on Lineker's use of social media before he could return to the broadcaster.

    Jason Mohammad, who presents the BBC's "Final Score", also said on Saturday that he has pulled out of his programme.

    "As you know, Final Score is a TV show very close to my heart," Mohammad wrote on Twitter.

    "However -- I have this morning informed the BBC that I will not be presenting the show this afternoon on BBC One."

    Presenter Kelly Sommers, who has appeared on a number of BBC shows, wrote on Twitter on Saturday: "just to confirm I won't be on BBC television today."

    The BBC said that neither "Football Focus" nor "Final Score" would air on Saturday.

    Earlier on Saturday, the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) said a number of players had suggested they wanted to show solidarity with Lineker and other pundits on the programme.

    "The PFA have been speaking to members who wanted to take a collective position and to be able to show their support for those who have chosen not to be part of tonight's programme," the PFA said in a statement.

    "During those conversations we made clear that, as their union, we would support all members who might face consequences for choosing not to complete their broadcast commitments. This is a common sense decision that ensures players won't now be in that position."

    RELATED STORIES
    TV pundit and former England captain Gary Lineker is seen inside the stadium before the FA Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - Apri16, 2022.
    Lineker to 'step back' from BBC presenting
    Lineker has hosted Match of the Day for more than 20 years and the charismatic 62-year-old has never been afraid to voice his opinions
    Cricket - Ashes - Third Test - Australia v England - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia - December 28, 2021 Australia's Scott Boland celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow
    Australia's Boland retains spot for Boxing Day Test
    Boland is a specialist at his home Melbourne Cricket Ground where he celebrated a seven-wicket debut in the Ashes last year
    Australia's Alex Carey walks off the pitch after losing his wicket during Day 2 of the Third Test against England at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia on December 27, 2021.
    Australian batters must find balance: Carey
    Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel took 16 of the 20 Australian wickets in Nagpur
    T20 World Cup - Semi Final - India v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - November 10, 2022 England's Jos Buttler and Alex Hales celebrate after winning the match Dave Hunt/AAP Image via REUTERS
    Hales, Buttler set up England-Pakistan final
    England underline their title contention with a 10-wicket thrashing of India in the semifinal

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher